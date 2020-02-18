Mantech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MANT opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

