MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.73 Million

Analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $829.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.59 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $736.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

