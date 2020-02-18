Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 40,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.