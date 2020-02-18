Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 537,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $569,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

