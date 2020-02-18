Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 735,146 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

