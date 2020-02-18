Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Position Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

