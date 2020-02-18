Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Shares of MSI opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

