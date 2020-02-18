National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post sales of $212.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the lowest is $209.80 million. National Beverage reported sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $962.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

