National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

