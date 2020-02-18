National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.39

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.39 ($1.70), with a volume of 2287350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.39 ($1.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.00%.

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

