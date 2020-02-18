Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Share Price

News headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a news impact score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON:BHI opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 12 month low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of $86.07 million and a PE ratio of 27.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.39%.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



