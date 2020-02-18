NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$58.33 on Tuesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. B. Riley raised NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

