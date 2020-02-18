OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.80

News headlines about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OBA Financial Services has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.93.

Get OBA Financial Services alerts:

About OBA Financial Services

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OBA Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBA Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.