Oppenheimer Comments on Trimble Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

