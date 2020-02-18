Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.91.

TVTY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,259 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

