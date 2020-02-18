PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

