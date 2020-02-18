Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stake Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $48,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at about $17,532,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:PEI opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

