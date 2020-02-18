Pivotal Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pivotal Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine raised Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock worth $13,999,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,965,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

