Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.99.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.