Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

PGR stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

