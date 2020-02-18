PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $336.05

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336.05 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 327.59 ($4.31), with a volume of 7408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.29).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $936.34 million and a P/E ratio of -117.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.39.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.