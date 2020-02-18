Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted by Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in TEGNA by 4,180.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TEGNA by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 828,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in TEGNA by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

