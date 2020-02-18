Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

VNOM stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.38%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

