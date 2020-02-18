Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSO. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $172.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

