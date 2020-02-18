Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

RLGT stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLGT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 212,462 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 102.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

