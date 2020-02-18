Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rathbone Brothers to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,970 ($25.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 43.30. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,034.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,152.46.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

