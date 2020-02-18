Raymond James Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:K opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 49.56.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

