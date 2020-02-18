Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.37 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 905,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $6,456,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

