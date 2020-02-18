Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of RS opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

