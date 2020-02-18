Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,225 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,043 ($26.87).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,082 ($27.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,998.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,908.57. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

