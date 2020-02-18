Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.00 ($62.79).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.63 ($36.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.13. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

