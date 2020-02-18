Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.00 ($62.79).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.13.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.