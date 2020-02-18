Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

TSE:CHR opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

