Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $104.19 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,146,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

