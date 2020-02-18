RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

