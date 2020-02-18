Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

SSNLF stock opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,209.76. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.