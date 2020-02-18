Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €316.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €291.00 ($338.37).

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.