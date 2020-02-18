Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.63 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.72 ($2.64), with a volume of 21100212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.77 ($2.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Allen purchased 993,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,784,476.81 ($2,684,026.11).

Scentre Group Company Profile (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

