Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.55 ($72.74).

Shares of G24 opened at €65.00 ($75.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.65 ($76.34).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

