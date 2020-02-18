SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSW opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.