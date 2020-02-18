Shockwave Medical (SWAV) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Shockwave Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -563.63% -105.64% -23.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million -$51.11 million -20.72 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.42 billion $157.03 million 0.25

Shockwave Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1108 3561 5886 328 2.50

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $48.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

