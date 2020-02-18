Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.14

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.14 ($2.22) and last traded at A$3.13 ($2.22), with a volume of 1475986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.13 ($2.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

In other news, insider Philip Clark acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.