Short Interest in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Decreases By 5.4%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

