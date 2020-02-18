Short Interest in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Declines By 5.7%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NN by 1,223.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in NN by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. NN has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

