Short Interest in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Decreases By 5.4%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 304,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

