Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.44 ($149.35).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €106.24 ($123.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €113.94 and its 200-day moving average is €105.77. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

