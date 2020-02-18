Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to Buy by Nord/LB

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Siemens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Siemens in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.609 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

