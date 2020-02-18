Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.