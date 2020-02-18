SmartCentres REIT Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

