SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.75

Press coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s ranking:

SFTBF opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

